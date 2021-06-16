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SATISFYING FIRST PERSON Reloads In Reallife - MYSTORY Nr46
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40 views • June 16, 2021
SATISFYING FIRST PERSON Reloads In Reallife - MYSTORY Nr46
Reallife Videogame Gun Reloads In Reallife For Real
Satisfying weapon reloads in real-life.
Nice visceral gun reloads in reality.
Point of view videogame style reloads.
Call Of Duty Battlefield in real-life.
#RELOADSIRL, #RELOADANIMATIONS, #FIRSTPERSONGUNS, #Epic, #Nice,
#coolanimations, #reloadsinreallife, #povweapons, #fpsgame,
#actiongame, #firstpersonreloads, #callofduty,
#battlefield, #lotsofguns,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - RELOADANIMATIONS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
At some point in my little wanna-be video and blog career I thought that I should optimize my posts for keywords.
That thought is the reason why I made the “satisfying first person reloads in real-life with visceral point of view animations” video.
I am just kidding, probably.
5:00 - FPSSTYLE
Just kidding here too!
But I seriously tried to record reload animation movements just because I like to see that as some entertaining stuff that might be inspiring for fps game developer animators.
Or whatever this sentence means.
I also find it mildly amusing just to see real hands moving like in a videogame.
10:00 - SPEEDRELOAD
The sleight of hand perk is banned on my server so I decided to not hack and use only my insane reloading skills.
I am also just kidding.
I was banned from reality for reloading unrealistically fast.
15:00 - POVGUNS
I am just trash talking here so it is also part of my plan to make entertaining but sometimes informative posts.
Give me feedback, seriously.
But don’t tell me to delete my channel, I can also figure that out by myself.
I love these point of view footage things just because I like the aesthetics of the hands.
Ok, that is weird.
20:00 - FIRSTPERSON
I just decided to actually post some more content like this because I feel it is pure art and I can convey my feelings in a transcendent way.
Not really.
But the idea of first person footage is very cool to me so I will include this into other videos too.
25:00 - FASTRELOAD
I also love to make some hopefully humorous things so please feel mildly amused if possible.
If not than only subscribe and like because I am on my long journey to increase my watchtime on YouTube and other epic pages.
Make sure to use sleight of hand perks every time when eating.
But don’t use it when cutting stuff with a sharp knife.
I might go wrong and you won’t get a melee bonus.
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Reallife Videogame Gun Reloads In Reallife For Real
Satisfying weapon reloads in real-life.
Nice visceral gun reloads in reality.
Point of view videogame style reloads.
Call Of Duty Battlefield in real-life.
#RELOADSIRL, #RELOADANIMATIONS, #FIRSTPERSONGUNS, #Epic, #Nice,
#coolanimations, #reloadsinreallife, #povweapons, #fpsgame,
#actiongame, #firstpersonreloads, #callofduty,
#battlefield, #lotsofguns,
#atmodepth
PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIv8bCqbrhg&;list=PLmhDHYU2FnYy3rOGSm6CYt3y8firviVWC&index=2&t=18m39s
https://www.metacafe.com/playlist/17302-12081376
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uc5ek?playlist=x6rmay
_______________ TEXT _______________
The Main Content Section Of This Post
0:00 - RELOADANIMATIONS
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
At some point in my little wanna-be video and blog career I thought that I should optimize my posts for keywords.
That thought is the reason why I made the “satisfying first person reloads in real-life with visceral point of view animations” video.
I am just kidding, probably.
5:00 - FPSSTYLE
Just kidding here too!
But I seriously tried to record reload animation movements just because I like to see that as some entertaining stuff that might be inspiring for fps game developer animators.
Or whatever this sentence means.
I also find it mildly amusing just to see real hands moving like in a videogame.
10:00 - SPEEDRELOAD
The sleight of hand perk is banned on my server so I decided to not hack and use only my insane reloading skills.
I am also just kidding.
I was banned from reality for reloading unrealistically fast.
15:00 - POVGUNS
I am just trash talking here so it is also part of my plan to make entertaining but sometimes informative posts.
Give me feedback, seriously.
But don’t tell me to delete my channel, I can also figure that out by myself.
I love these point of view footage things just because I like the aesthetics of the hands.
Ok, that is weird.
20:00 - FIRSTPERSON
I just decided to actually post some more content like this because I feel it is pure art and I can convey my feelings in a transcendent way.
Not really.
But the idea of first person footage is very cool to me so I will include this into other videos too.
25:00 - FASTRELOAD
I also love to make some hopefully humorous things so please feel mildly amused if possible.
If not than only subscribe and like because I am on my long journey to increase my watchtime on YouTube and other epic pages.
Make sure to use sleight of hand perks every time when eating.
But don’t use it when cutting stuff with a sharp knife.
I might go wrong and you won’t get a melee bonus.
Yours Sincerely,
@ATMODEPTH
X - About Section/ Personal Stuff
All My Pages: Networks, Groups, Pages (subscribe, connect, contact)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/follow.html
All My Stuff: Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Backup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups
https://atmodepth.wordpress.com
https://atmodepth.wixsite.com/atmodepth
Keywords
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