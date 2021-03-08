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Absolute Proof 日本語字幕 確実な証拠 マイク・リンデル氏の動画
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20 views • March 08, 2021
マイク・リンデルさんの動画『Absolute Proof』に日本語字幕をつけました。
2020年アメリカ大統領選挙の機械による選挙不正の確実な証拠を解説してます。
元動画はこちらの Mike Lindellさんのサイトから無料でダウンロードできます。
Absolute Proof
https://michaeljlindell.com/
証拠に関する最新情報の動画もそちらに掲載されてます。
2020年アメリカ大統領選挙の機械による選挙不正の確実な証拠を解説してます。
元動画はこちらの Mike Lindellさんのサイトから無料でダウンロードできます。
Absolute Proof
https://michaeljlindell.com/
証拠に関する最新情報の動画もそちらに掲載されてます。
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