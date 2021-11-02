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US Secretary Blinken's Keynote Address to the OECD on it's 60th Aniversary
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20 views • November 02, 2021
Antony J. Blinken is the 71st U.S. Secretary of State to address the OECD on it's 60th anniversary. Blinken addresses the Covid-19 crisis and it's economic impact, the Climate Crisis & it's commitment to zero emissions through sensible investments, a Global Corporate Tax Rate, the Joint Statement on AI that's been adopted, and matters with regard to Cyber-security, Digital Assets, & Supply Chain Security in a way that's been more equitable than in the past.
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