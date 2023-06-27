Create New Account
[Feb 17, 2016] TFR - 63 - Revolutionary Radio with Robbie Davidson: The Global Lie & The Principle
Rob Skiba
In this broadcast, I interviewed Robbie Davidson, the producer of the documentary, The Global Lie – Flat Earth Revelation. We talked about Flat Earth theory and also about the documentary, The Principle. NOTE: The producers of The Principle are NOT Flat Earthers, but their film really does show how much we’ve been lied to by so-called “modern science.” If the information in this film is correct, then we really do have to start over from the Beginning.


