Nikola Mirkovic: Turning the Page on Globalist American-EU Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
32 views • 24 hours ago

French-Serbian analyst Nikola Mirkovic discusses American Empire and argues that Western elites use propaganda and military intervention to maintain hegemony, at the expense of international law and the well-being of their own citizens. The conversation highlights the moral and economic decline of the West, contrasting it with the rise of the BRICS nations and a shifting multipolar world order. Nikola expresses concern over mass surveillance, the erosion of personal liberties in the West, and the potential for a Third World War resulting from imperial overreach. Ultimately, he calls for a new generation of courage, leadership, and return to national sovereignty to counter the current trajectory toward totalitarianism.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

X https://x.com/1NikolaMirkovic

Ouest-Est https://ouest-est.org


About Nikola Mirkovic

Nikola Mirkovic is a graduate of the European Business School and President of the West-East Association. He has carried out numerous humanitarian missions in war-torn Donbass as well as Kosovo and Metohija. He is regularly invited by the French and international media for his geopolitical analyses.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
iranrussiavenezuelachinaww3surveillanceeunuclear warwwiiibricsamerican empireus empiremultipolarmultipolaritycensorshipp
