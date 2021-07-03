IN MANY STATES, MINORS MAY CONSENT TO RECEIVE COVID-19 SHOT EVEN WITHOUT PARENT’S KNOWLEDGE

A District Administration survey conducted just before the FDA’s authorization for 12-15-year-olds to receive the COVID-19 shot found that only 3 in 10 parents said they would vaccinate their children right away, with most instead wanting to wait and see, or saying they would not get their child vaccinated at all or would do so only if required for school.



However, with the authorization of Pfizer’s shot for 12-15-year-olds, a group that totals almost 17 million, minors can consent to receive the COVID-19 shot even without the parent’s knowledge in many states.



The age at which a minor can consent to receive the experimental biological agent in Alabama is age 14; in San Francisco, 12; Philadelphia, 12; North Carolina, 11; South Carolina, 16. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) Legal Director Ali Schultz explained: “They can all consent, minors can consent, on their own, even if they live with their mom and dad who are married, they live with their parents, no issues, the child literally can consent at school to receive the vaccine, without the parents even knowing.”



Frontline Films™ from AFLDS.org presents: #ProtectTheChildren, a powerful short film and a critical campaign exposing the dangerous lack of proper risk assessment and missing long term safety data that makes the recent fervent push to inoculate children so incredibly reckless and unethical.



Patriotically yours,

America's Frontline Doctors

www.AmericasFrontlineDoctors.org