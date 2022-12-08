Obtain Optimal Health Naturally with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C

In this podcast, Dr. Steven Hotze
introduces our newest provider at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, Jason
Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C. Learn about Jason’s journey to practicing holistic,
functional medicine and the knowledge he brings to our practice to help serve
our guests (we call our patients ‘guests’).
Jason brings his expertise on natural health care and shares his knowledge of the dangers of mercury fillings and root canals, and how these dental procedures can harm your health and cause disease. He learned early on how important good nutrition is for optimal health. Jason believes that illness comes from toxicity and deficiencies. He helps our guests get to the root cause of their symptoms.
Dr. Hotze also addresses the dangers of root canals and mercury fillings and their connection to heart disease. He discusses how fluoride is not beneficial for your health and how you should avoid it in toothpaste and water.
