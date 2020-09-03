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Sleepy Joe's Exhausting Habits
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37 views • September 03, 2020
Sleepy Joe Biden is notorious for his penchant for manhandling young girls, and women too, for that matter. Of course, this perverted addiction goes unacknowledged by the parasitic class, since it's as common as champagne and caviar. Just ask all the friends of Epstein. Although the parasitic class goes way beyond just touching young girls like Pedo Joe. They go all the way and beyond. But that's a story for another time. Let's take a closer look at Sleepy Joe.
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