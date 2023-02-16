What Edward Snowden just said about UFO’s is TERRIFYING and should concern all of us.

NSA whistleblower and american hero Edward Snowden agrees with us here at Redacted that all of this UFO talk is just a distraction to take your mind off of what’s really going on here. Take your mind off Seymour Hersh’s bombshell report that the US blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. Distract us all from the coming WW3 that NATO is actively pulling us into.

