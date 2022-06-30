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The Globalist BANKERS Are prepping for WWIII .
The UK/US will contribute another $800 million in military aid.
- 600 tanks
- 500 artillery systems
- 600 000 shells
- 140 000 anti-tank weapons
Plus The US to
- US to establish a new permanent base in Poland
- US to deploy 2 more squadrons of F-35 fighter jets to the UK
- US to raise number of destroyers in Spain from 4 to 6
- US to deploy "additional" air defense to Germany, Italy