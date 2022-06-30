The Globalist BANKERS Are prepping for WWIII .





The UK/US will contribute another $800 million in military aid.





- 600 tanks

- 500 artillery systems

- 600 000 shells

- 140 000 anti-tank weapons

Plus The US to

- US to establish a new permanent base in Poland

- US to deploy 2 more squadrons of F-35 fighter jets to the UK

- US to raise number of destroyers in Spain from 4 to 6

- US to deploy "additional" air defense to Germany, Italy



