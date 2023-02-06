Take Charge of Your Health - 7 Tips that I Follow and Recommend

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From slushies and ballet shoes to escalators, I have discovered over the years that I wasn't consistent in my investigative norms regarding health. Here I share 7 tips that I now follow and recommend to become your best health advocate and take charge of your health!
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