Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Take Charge of Your Health - 7 Tips that I Follow and Recommend
57 views
channel image
Elaine Watkins
Published 19 hours ago |

From slushies and ballet shoes to escalators, I have discovered over the years that I wasn't consistent in my investigative norms regarding health. Here I share 7 tips that I now follow and recommend to become your best health advocate and take charge of your health!

Important Links:

Related post:

https://elainewatkins.com/take-charge-of-your-health/

Subscribe to my website:

https://elainewatkins.com/

Merch:

DEWDesigns.redbubble.com

Truth Social:

https://truthsocial.com/@foodandlivingcoach









Keywords
researchcoachingtipstrackingquotezigziglarhealthcoachintegrativehealthfunctionalmedicineflcfoodandlivingcoachelainewatkinshealthhistory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket