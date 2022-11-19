CASH ME OUTSIDE - Exposing election fraud as KWR launches Redskin Awareness Week

Season 1, Episode 4

Election season 2022 has come and gone, and there was mass democrat cheating once again throughout the nation. Cash Daily heads out in Harris County, Texas to ask the people what they think. KWR also launches "Redskin Awareness Week" for the week before Thanksgiving.





