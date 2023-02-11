What Is The Lake Of Fire?

Some people don't know what the lake of fire is. Fortunately for you, Martin Zender is not one of them. In this edition of the Crack O' Dawn Report, Martin not only explains to you exactly what the lake of fire is, but he unlocks the secret of death. That's quite an accomplishment for a 10-minute video. It's even more of an accomplishment for THIS video, which is 5 1/2 minutes. Hang on for the ride.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/1W8Qm5OOv2Y

