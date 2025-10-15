BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BREAKING! ICE SMO San Francisco coming soon!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 1 day ago

BREAKING! SMO San Francisco!

Coming soon!

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing a major restructuring of the U.S. refugee program, aiming to cut it down to a minimal level and prioritize applicants who speak English and come from Western nations — particularly white South Africans and Europeans critical of mass migration, according to documents cited by The New York Times.

Adding, More stupid pursuit of WW3 decisions: 

US army plans to deploy nuclear reactors at military bases

The US Army and Energy Department have launched the Janus Program — a new initiative to place small, portable nuclear reactors at forward-operating bases worldwide.

▫️ Microreactors to provide “multiple megawatts of power” for years without refueling

▫️ Aims to reduce reliance on vulnerable diesel supply chains

▫️ First reactor expected to go critical by July 2026

