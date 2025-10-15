BREAKING! ICE SMO San Francisco coming soon!

BREAKING! SMO San Francisco!

Adding:

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing a major restructuring of the U.S. refugee program, aiming to cut it down to a minimal level and prioritize applicants who speak English and come from Western nations — particularly white South Africans and Europeans critical of mass migration, according to documents cited by The New York Times.

US army plans to deploy nuclear reactors at military bases

US army plans to deploy nuclear reactors at military bases

The US Army and Energy Department have launched the Janus Program — a new initiative to place small, portable nuclear reactors at forward-operating bases worldwide.

▫️ Microreactors to provide “multiple megawatts of power” for years without refueling

▫️ Aims to reduce reliance on vulnerable diesel supply chains

▫️ First reactor expected to go critical by July 2026