Exclusive interview with Orsolya Györffy: “The biggest poison is all the lies” | www.kla.tv/25275

Children’s Health Defense gathers people who care about the health of
children AND adults. Orsolya Györffy is one of those people. Today, she uses
her experience in business, information technology, politics, and publishing to
spread valuable knowledge about the looming dangers lurking behind current
events: whether it’s Corona, the resource and energy problem, or the war in
Ukraine. Spreading truth – against lies, gaps and propaganda – is what she now
sees as her mission. Here is an interview during the CHD Congress in Budapest.
https://childrenshealthdefense.eu/team/
