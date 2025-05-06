12 - LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 12 in our first series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re concluding our review of many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with love. As we’ve been saying, there is no other scriptural topic more important than this one. So we thought we would end this series with a recap of some of the very precious love verses.





Mark 12:29-30 And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments is, Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment.





1 John 4:16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.





1 John 4:19 We love him, because he first loved us.





John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.





John 14:23 Jesus answered and said unto him, If a man love me, he will keep my words: and my Father will love him, and We will come unto him, and make Our abode with him.





John 15:9-10 As the Father hath loved me, so have I loved you: continue ye in my love. If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in his love.





Romans 5:5 And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.





Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.





Ephesians 5:1-2 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children; And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.





2 Thessalonians 3:5 And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.





1 John 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.





1 John 4:7-8 Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.





1 John 4:9 In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.





1 John 4:10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.





John 13:34-35 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.





Galatians 2:20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.





Our website: https://www.thebereancall.org

Store: https://store.thebereancall.org