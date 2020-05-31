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Why Does the CCP Lie? What is CCP’s Mission? Is There A Cure for CCP Virus?(04.30.2020)
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17 views • May 31, 2020
1. Heilongjiang Has Become Another Wuhan 0:12
2. Beijing Tightens Control, Date of Lianghui Announced 1:26
3. African Swine Fever Reappears 2:42
4. Two Italian Regions Demand 40 Billion Euros from CCP 3:23
5.【Video of the Day】Armed Patrol Launched in Hebei Province 4:03
6. 【First Hand from China】CCP Investigates Residents’ Taiwan Connections 4:37
7. 【Jennifer’s Insights】Why Does CCP Lie? What is CCP’s Mission? Is There A Cure for CCP Virus? 8:06
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Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#CCPVirus #COVID2019 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic #coronaviruschina #Coronavirustruth #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusChallenge #CCPLiedPeopleDied #DownWithTheCCP
2. Beijing Tightens Control, Date of Lianghui Announced 1:26
3. African Swine Fever Reappears 2:42
4. Two Italian Regions Demand 40 Billion Euros from CCP 3:23
5.【Video of the Day】Armed Patrol Launched in Hebei Province 4:03
6. 【First Hand from China】CCP Investigates Residents’ Taiwan Connections 4:37
7. 【Jennifer’s Insights】Why Does CCP Lie? What is CCP’s Mission? Is There A Cure for CCP Virus? 8:06
Subscribe for updates 訂閱频道: http://bit.ly/2uBfJPr
免翻墙短链接：https://is.gd/kNxVcK, https://is.gd/tFOQSI
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
GoFundme: 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-th...
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientT...
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
Chase Quickpay/Zelle 轉款: [email protected]
transferwise 轉款：[email protected]
If you don't have a transferwise account, click here to open one for free: tranferwise帳號免費註冊：https://transferwise.com/invite/u/ec3...
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
#CCPVirus #COVID2019 #Coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronavirusPandemic #coronaviruschina #Coronavirustruth #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusChallenge #CCPLiedPeopleDied #DownWithTheCCP
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