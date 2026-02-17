A video showing the moment a Sayyad‑3N/F air‑defense missile is launched from the IRGC Navy’s Shahid Sayad Shirazi corvette (FS313‑03), of the Shahid Soleimani class, during a naval exercise.

At a minimum, 18 F-35A fighters, 12 F-22 fighters, and 36 F-16 fighters of the US Air Force are being deployed to the Middle East, accompanied by numerous KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft.

Such a radical increase in the air strike group in the region, simultaneously with the deployment of additional AUGs, leaves Iran less and less chance.

Western observers note that the last time the deployment of F-22 fighters to the Middle East was observed right before Operation Midnight Hammer, during which the US Air Force carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025.