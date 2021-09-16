Dr. Jane Ruby: COVID Vaccine Transmits From Vaccinated to Unvaccinated People

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9/8/2021 Dr. Jane Ruby: Something is definitely causing many people who are not injected to become ill around those people who have been injected. And it’s happening in those never injected simply hours after being in close proximity to the so called vaccinated. For decades, they’ve been talking about those self-transmitting vaccines. Pregnant women were actually excluded from the Pfizer trial. But when the FDA approved the injection recently, they did not require that those excluded populations be listed under a section called contraindications in the package insert.