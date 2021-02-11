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The Knowledge of the Forever Time - Episode 5 - The Stargate Found (by Damon T. Berry)
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137 views • February 11, 2021
Series creator, Damon T. Berry reveals one of the greatest mysteries of all time.....the location of the StarGate. This feature length film promises the holiest knowledge of all time, and it does not disappoint. Within each minute is one staggering revelation after another. From the solemn and holy knowledge of pyramidal structures around the world, to the unmasking of the origins of extraterrestrial aliens. Invitation Number 5 is so powerful that it unlocks nearly every mystery of the ancient world. It is the most compelling evidence of God-alien-human interaction ever seen, and each piece of the puzzle provides an ancient key to humanity's ultimate end....the StarGate.
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