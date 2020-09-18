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DO NOT SEND YOUR KIDS TO SCHOOL - THEY WILL LOCK THEM DOWN & FORCE YOU TO GET A SHOT TO GET THEM BACK {MIRROR}
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184 views • September 18, 2020
This woman is SHARON MCLOUGHLIN who lives in SWEDEN in Stockholm, Sweden... they are now starting to roll out 5G to give your kids "flu like" symptoms while they're at school. Because of this they will lock the school down and keep ALL the children there... then they will make you get a shot to see your kid. Please watch and share this video... they are suppressing this information HARD...
Thank you to Deborah Tavarez at www.stopthecrime.net for mirroring this video...
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com [email protected]
Thank you to Deborah Tavarez at www.stopthecrime.net for mirroring this video...
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com [email protected]
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