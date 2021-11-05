8 The Glory of God series "Life and Death are in the Power of the Tongue"

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Read along:https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/10/life-and-death-are-in-power-of-tongue.html
Does the Bible say talk about what evil is doing all day long? It says: it is shameful to even mention what they are doing in secret. We need to get sin out of our own lives. Did you pay your electric bill. With what? Money they gave you. God gives people gold and silver coins. So you all are redistributing their money. You are helping the bad guys. Life and death are in the power of the tongue. The Gospel on the tongue is the power of God to Salvation from Evil and oppression. When I started your show I had just been spending time alone with God and he was healing my mind as I repent of using their fake phony counterfeit funny money. The Spirit of the Lord rose up in me and I stated that is unjust, unfair system on money. Only gold and silver coins are money. In that second I was able to rise above my enemy and convict men of their sins. That is what the Holy Spirit does. Why don't you get back to what you are gifted at by God: attacking the counterfeiters,