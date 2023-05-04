Miles Guo tried to tell the United States in 2020 that the virus was a biological weapon. It is hard to understand how deeply the U.S. justice system has infiltrated

https://gettr.com/post/p2fzp0ld5c3

郭文贵在2020年就试图告诉美国，病毒是生物武器。美国司法系统被渗透的如此之深，真的很难让人理解，在纽约建立中共秘密警察局的人当天以25万美元被保释，但是说真相的郭文贵一直被关押。

Guo Wengui tried to tell the United States in 2020 that the virus was a biological weapon. It is hard to understand how deeply the U.S. justice system has infiltrated. The man who set up the secret Chinese Communist Party police station in New York was released on bail that day for $250,000, but Guo Wengui, who told the truth, has been behind the bar.

@[email protected]

