Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo tried to tell the United States in 2020 that the virus was a biological weapon. It is hard to understand how deeply the U.S. justice system has infiltrated
42 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2fzp0ld5c3

郭文贵在2020年就试图告诉美国，病毒是生物武器。美国司法系统被渗透的如此之深，真的很难让人理解，在纽约建立中共秘密警察局的人当天以25万美元被保释，但是说真相的郭文贵一直被关押。

Guo Wengui tried to tell the United States in 2020 that the virus was a biological weapon. It is hard to understand how deeply the U.S. justice system has infiltrated. The man who set up the secret Chinese Communist Party police station in New York was released on bail that day for $250,000, but Guo Wengui, who told the truth, has been behind the bar.

@[email protected]

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket