Situation Update, Jan 1, 2023 - The YEAR OF CONTRACTION: Trends, predictions and warnings for what's ahead

0:00 CONTRACTION

19:57 Food Crisis

25:45 Economy

40:14 Tyranny





- Generations of EXPANSION now turn to sudden CONTRACTION

- Contraction trends include food supply, debt, energy, consumer demand, supply chains and wealth

- Empires will contract; GDP will fall for many nations

- Population contraction pushes into "decivilization" effects

- Food #inflation will be 50% - 100% in 2023

- Expect food riots, grocery thefts, flash mob shoplifters, armed guards

- 2023 will see widespread homelessness and job layoffs

- "Stuff" is about to become a whole lot more expensive

- Huge wave of people moving out of homes and into RVs, campers or vans

- Migration out of cities and into rural areas

- Farming will remain viable if diesel, fertilizer and transportation all function

- Expect global #fertilizer scarcity and sharply reduced food crop yields

- Climate lockdowns will arrive, with some cities enforcing sector travel restrictions

- Russia will lead a major offensive against Ukraine in the next 90 days

- Civil unrest will spread around the world as populations freeze, starve and become homeless

- Expect another pandemic to be released in 2023 to terrorize and control the population





