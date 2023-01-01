Situation Update, Jan 1, 2023 - The YEAR OF CONTRACTION: Trends, predictions and warnings for what's ahead

0:00 CONTRACTION
19:57 Food Crisis
25:45 Economy
40:14 Tyranny
- Generations of EXPANSION now turn to sudden CONTRACTION
- Contraction trends include food supply, debt, energy, consumer demand, supply chains and wealth
- Empires will contract; GDP will fall for many nations
- Population contraction pushes into "decivilization" effects
- Food #inflation will be 50% - 100% in 2023
- Expect food riots, grocery thefts, flash mob shoplifters, armed guards
- 2023 will see widespread homelessness and job layoffs
- "Stuff" is about to become a whole lot more expensive
- Huge wave of people moving out of homes and into RVs, campers or vans
- Migration out of cities and into rural areas
- Farming will remain viable if diesel, fertilizer and transportation all function
- Expect global #fertilizer scarcity and sharply reduced food crop yields
- Climate lockdowns will arrive, with some cities enforcing sector travel restrictions
- Russia will lead a major offensive against Ukraine in the next 90 days
- Civil unrest will spread around the world as populations freeze, starve and become homeless
- Expect another pandemic to be released in 2023 to terrorize and control the population
