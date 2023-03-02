TACKLING THE CHEMTRAIL CONTROVERSY

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Del tackles the taboo topic with Chemtrails and weather modification, questioning Lead Researcher for ‘GeoEngineering Watch,’ Dane Wigington, on his findings from US Patents, military whistleblowers, and even lab-studied samples from cloud seeding. Is it a global conspiracy?
POSTED: February 27, 2023
