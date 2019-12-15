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Dr. Rima Laibow & Atty. Ralph Fucetola - Report on Barriers to Natural Care Cash Patients Seek
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16 views • December 15, 2019
Rima and Ralph drill down on legislative issues impeding us right now, pending lawsuits that hold promise, being a Cash Patient, Nano Silver, vaccine issues and how to have a medical directive card. Plus, we even delved into the afterlife!
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