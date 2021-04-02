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Pam Popper on Freedom Strategies for Canadians
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350 views • April 02, 2021
Pam Popper of MakeAmericansFreeAgain.com gives strategies for Canadians to reclaim our freedoms and discusses What's Working and What's Not
Covid Operation book: https://wellnessforumhealth.com/covid-operation/
www.wellnessforumhealth.com
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Covid Operation book: https://wellnessforumhealth.com/covid-operation/
www.wellnessforumhealth.com
www.makeamericansfreeagain.com
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help others "Know the Facts"
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
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