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“Don’t Tase Me Bro!” Andrew Meyer Recounts His Life As a Living Meme
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10 views • April 21, 2021
A man who was a meme before the term was coined, Andrew Meyer broke the internet for questioning the power brokers to their face, and he continues to do so to this day.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6080614321fb733a476998a5
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6080614321fb733a476998a5
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