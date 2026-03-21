Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 21 March 2026 - Longer

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This video shows two speakers covering different topics, all to do with the gradual creeping in of the globalist agenda to enslave humanity. We push back because that is not how God's Word said it will go. But we have to partner with God in the pushing back of evil. Extra freedom fighters joined us, especially focusing on the climate CO2 scam.