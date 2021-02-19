Matthew 6:19- 24 “Where Is Your Treasure?”

In our last study we focused on fasting, we looked at the attitude of our heart regarding how to fast, when to fast and, and how we should present ourselves during a fast. We saw that fasting is for today and each of us should pray regarding fasting and be prepared to fast as the Lord leads. As we continue this week, we will see how we are to keep our focus on the Lord and His will for our lives, vs. the world and all it has to offer.