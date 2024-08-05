Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Splinter flips the Government

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E08



Footage from Mutant Mayhem 2023 animated film, shows Splinter coming to save the boys. I find this Splinter to be by far the best representation, in that he is both the funniest, and most practical about the whole reality he is stuck in.

Splinter also shows how talented he is in ninjitsu, using all the various weapons of the turtles, and more, to dispatch dozens of armed men.





No documenting on the greater world problems here, for sake of keeping the video to a reasonable length. There are many elements of government which are being held together by very sincere work, and people. However, overall we are hostage to a government which is subject to control by a criminal cabal of fraudulent banking, as was seen in previous episodes.







U.B.I is based on 2 main concepts. First, that providing citizens with a assured amount, which can cover the basics of modest shelter, utilities, and food, the society could actually improve through the efficiency of reducing the overall amount of crime and sickness. Second, lesser discussed, is that due to the fraudulent financial system, the society developed such a financial income gap between the top 1-2% and the remaining 98%, that the entire system was going to collapse, and so the top 1% agreed to this amendment to the welfare system. U.B.I. in that sense delays the total financial reset, which the to 2% of financial income generators refused, and so were compelled to share the hoarded financial assets. U.B.I. does not in away way address the fundamentally unsustainable, exploitative, relationship between the human economy and nature, and so only slows the collapse of the society, which is inevitable from the total collapse of the biosphere.



In this episode, we walk through how to do a free tax return, simply. This will assure us the continued income from U.B.I., as well as a tax credit (extra, small, monthly payment), from each, the provincial and federal, governments. This particular tax return was processed within 2 days by the Canadian Tax Revenue agency, which I find impressive.