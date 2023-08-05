Seritio Art compilation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPtVwvfZIi4
To pour out the spirit from under the crust of his being, he asks to come out to continue the Creation.
ART for seekers of truth from the brilliant Isabella Togramajyan in the serious group "Seritio"
Photo, video, art, original music and much more.
Isabella
INSTA: @_seritio_
https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/
https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/
Original and editorial versions of copyright video content for Ship Shard blogs.
Author's video content.
In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.