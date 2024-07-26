BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Venezuela: Hundreds of Thousands Gathered to give Support for current President & candidate Nicolas Maduro, before the country's Sunday Election
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1260 followers
244 views • 9 months ago

In Caracas, 🇻🇪 Venezuela hundreds of thousands from all over gathered to give support for current President & candidate Nicolas Maduro, before the country's Sunday election. The US though still claims there's no democracy here (https://x.com/headline_beyond/status/1816826155082674553?s=46)... (https://x.com/headline_beyond/status/1816826155082674553?s=46)

Imagine USA having this democracy?

Note these images because the US corporate media has begun their campaign to delegitimize Sunday’s election results & to push for the right-wing, neoliberal US -backed candidate that would turn Venezuela into Millei’s dystopian Argentina.

Adding: later night on the 26th:

President Nicolas Maduro wrapped up his widely supported presidential campaign in Caracas, Venezuela, as the campaign period closed for the presidential elections.

In his final address, Maduro affirmed that "The far-right will be defeated in the elections, and the people will win once again," noting that the opposition is set to suffer an irreversible blow. 

President Maduro pledged to initiate a national, political, cultural, economic, and social discussion that includes all Venezuelan societal groups without any foreign intervention,  stating he "does not want anyone to mess with Venezuela" following the election results announcement on July 29.

Meanwhile, far-right candidate Edmundo Gonzalez concluded his campaign by urging his supporters to vote, proclaiming that "July 28 represents a day for new beginnings, love instead of hate, prosperity instead of poverty, and honesty instead of corruption."

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
