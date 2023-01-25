Have We Been PROGRAMMED Into Ignorant Compliance? (Original Poem)

We are not helpless, it is not hopeless, we never were, it never was. The system has been created by the few but is only held in place by the many. This is why subversive psychological protocols have been put in place to train us from the moment we are born. We are taught submission and obedience. We are trained in group think. We are influenced by media, including popular shows and movies. These tools can be (and have been) used for good as well, but when a very few become so powerful that they can control what we see and hear, we must be even more discerning and reevaluate our subconscious belief systems. It has become more and more apparent that this society we find ourselves in is seemingly in total opposition to every human ideal of evolution. Our bodies, minds, and souls are being fed poison on a daily basis while we are encouraged towards narrow viewpoints and self-centered egotism. We must wake up from the Matrix so that we can wake up others. The more comfortable we become in this dystopia, the more uncomfortable and unfulfilled we will be deep down and the more we will need the brain candy supplied by those who created the world we want to escape from.





