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Dr. Andrew Kaufman - The Most Important Covid Vaccine video ever
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3068 views • December 08, 2020
REAL doctors, good & honest People, not corrupt & paid shills talk about covid19 and the vaccine
SHARE SHARE SHARE - FOR THE SAKE OF HUMANITY
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ikPCXS5Nn0a/
SHARE SHARE SHARE - FOR THE SAKE OF HUMANITY
source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ikPCXS5Nn0a/
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