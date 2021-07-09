The CCP Wants To ‘Divert Attention’ From COVID Origin

Bannons War Room

1. So far we have discovered that the virus was created in a lab.

2. Fauci and Daszak were involved.

3. HCQ should not have been banned (the over dosing and then crying bad was a farce)

4. Google funded Daszak's Eco Health and should not have banned discussion on HCQ.

5. The Clinton's were the first to mandate vaccines (measles in 94) and that they worked out how to profit from vaccines.

6. That for the first time Doctors are being silenced, fired and threatened with jail.

7. The lockdown made Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Corps richer than they were before.

8. Medical Journals can be bought - as evidenced by the Lancet's bogus report on HCQ

9. Gates Foundation money is funding nefarious crap and is in the thick of this.

10. Scientists want to take over our bodies. No more body autonomy. We will be money making pincushions.