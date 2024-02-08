Create New Account
Rep. Eli Crane · Shoutout to Tucker Carlson for refusing to bend the knee
Published Yesterday

Rep. Eli Crane · Shoutout to Tucker Carlson for refusing to bend the knee to the propaganda machine. The media’s role should be presenting information to the American people without pushing a censored narrative.


Proud that we have journalists like Tucker. ❗


