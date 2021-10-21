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I WILL NOT COMPLY - THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO BLIND JOE [RSTV\m/MEDIA\m/MILITIA]
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102 views • October 21, 2021
Broadcasted live on Twitch -- Watch live at https://www.twitch.tv/mrockstone
Courtesy of BLIND JOE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZCm...
[I WILL NOT COMPLY]
STUDIO VERSION IS LIFE!!!🤠🤗
Thank you all very sincerely for your continued support!
I hope you enjoy our anti-establishment anthem!!!🤟 https://blindjoe.com/single/44901/i-w...
Lyrics
I will not comply
Quit tryin ta take me to task cuz I don’t wanna wear a mask or take a vaccine that could maybe make me die
They got no scientific evidence to back that crap up all they do is feed us lie after lie
That’s why I will not comply.
Since back last March I’ve had an achy Breaky heart like old Billy Ray Cyrus
Been catching a case of the blues from the news around this damn coronavirus
Now they’re telling us we gotta keep our chin diapers up even if we got the shot in the arm
But nobody’s talkin bout exercise or eating food that’s fresh grown from the farm that’s why
I will not comply
Quit trying ta take me to task cuz I don’t wanna wear a mask or take a vaccine that could maybe make me die
They got no scientific evidence to back that crap up all they do is feed us lie after lie
That’s why I will not comply
The only way to stop the violence is for us to break the silence right now
So if you tend to agree and you’re pissed off like me
Stand your ass up and scream it out loud
Sing I will not comply
Quit tryin ta take me to task cuz I don’t wanna wear a mask or take a vaccine that could maybe make me die
They got no scientific evidence to back that crap up all they do is feed us lie after lie
That’s why I will not comply
I’m here to tell ya people I will not comply!!!🤠🤗🤟
Courtesy of BLIND JOE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZCm...
[I WILL NOT COMPLY]
STUDIO VERSION IS LIFE!!!🤠🤗
Thank you all very sincerely for your continued support!
I hope you enjoy our anti-establishment anthem!!!🤟 https://blindjoe.com/single/44901/i-w...
Lyrics
I will not comply
Quit tryin ta take me to task cuz I don’t wanna wear a mask or take a vaccine that could maybe make me die
They got no scientific evidence to back that crap up all they do is feed us lie after lie
That’s why I will not comply.
Since back last March I’ve had an achy Breaky heart like old Billy Ray Cyrus
Been catching a case of the blues from the news around this damn coronavirus
Now they’re telling us we gotta keep our chin diapers up even if we got the shot in the arm
But nobody’s talkin bout exercise or eating food that’s fresh grown from the farm that’s why
I will not comply
Quit trying ta take me to task cuz I don’t wanna wear a mask or take a vaccine that could maybe make me die
They got no scientific evidence to back that crap up all they do is feed us lie after lie
That’s why I will not comply
The only way to stop the violence is for us to break the silence right now
So if you tend to agree and you’re pissed off like me
Stand your ass up and scream it out loud
Sing I will not comply
Quit tryin ta take me to task cuz I don’t wanna wear a mask or take a vaccine that could maybe make me die
They got no scientific evidence to back that crap up all they do is feed us lie after lie
That’s why I will not comply
I’m here to tell ya people I will not comply!!!🤠🤗🤟
Keywords
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