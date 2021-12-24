The Most Banned COVID-19 Discussion Ever

The Most Banned Video Ever on The Internet.



George Orwell once said that "During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act." That's so true, and that's exactly the kind of times that we Americans have lived in sfor a long time now. If you're a thinking person, then you've got to wonder why this interview has been banned from every major platform on the Internet. After all, Truth doesn't fear investigation. Right? And, we're all supposed to be living in a "Free Country" where your Right to Free Speech is guaranteed by our nation's Constitution. Right? Wrong! You should watch this interview with David Icke discussing this COVID-19 PSYOP and the worldwide political takeover that it has provided cover for. Bear in Mind that this video was made just 5 days after the unconstitutional "National Emergency" was declared by Donald Judas Goat Trump on March 13, 2020. When you do, you'll quickly understand why the architects of this PSYOP, and their Big Tech collaborators didn't want you to see it. Because, if you did, you would understand, not only how right David Icke has been about this PSYOP from its beginning, but how right he's always been about damn near everything that he's been warning us about for over 30 years now.