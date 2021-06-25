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Joseph Spencer: are you ready for the alien false flag? Our own military wants to kill US!
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275 views • June 25, 2021
Joseph Spencer written testimony, US government top-secret operative… MEN in BLACK; documents his involvement and participation in black operation to depopulate the planet. Don’t fall for the fake alien invasion!
How can you fight your own military when they want to kill you? It doesn’t matter if Trump is in office or not, what’s coming is coming… Trust the plan; Revelations
How can you fight your own military when they want to kill you? It doesn’t matter if Trump is in office or not, what’s coming is coming… Trust the plan; Revelations
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