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#TAKE ACTION TUESDAY -- HOW TO DEFEND YOUR CIVIL RIGHTS, PEGGY HALL - 9/1/20
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28 views • September 02, 2020
TheHealthyAmerican


Today is #takeaction Tuesday!! Hop on over to www.thehealthyamerican.org and read all about your civil rights! 🇺🇸👍💯💪

I just created a new page of civil rights with amazing links to all sorts of valuable information so you can get your religious accommodation and prevent any future violation of your civil rights!

Who has some good news to share with me in a comment below!?
So great having you on board all you Healthy Americans￼ 🙏👍💯😘🇺🇸

Book your private consultation here: (very limited spots available)
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/pe...

Your support keeps this ship afloat:
https://www.paypal.me/peggyhall
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/su...

Be sure to sign up for the FREE emails!
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/su

YOU make all this work possible, thank you!
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maskvaccinecivil rightscovid-19peggy halltake action tuesdayhow to defend
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