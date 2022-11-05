Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
When and How to Break a Fever - Tabea Drebit
65 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 18 days ago |

Fever is not always a bad thing. But how can you manage a fever so it does what it’s supposed to do without going too high for too long? Learn when and how to break a fever using home remedies. Which herbs are good for fever? How can water be used to manage a fever? Find out about home remedies for fever in this episode.

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket