When and How to Break a Fever - Tabea Drebit

Fever is not always a bad thing. But how can you manage a fever so it
does what it’s supposed to do without going too high for too long? Learn
when and how to break a fever using home remedies. Which herbs are good
for fever? How can water be used to manage a fever? Find out about home
remedies for fever in this episode.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.