When and How to Break a Fever - Tabea Drebit

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Fever is not always a bad thing. But how can you manage a fever so it
does what it’s supposed to do without going too high for too long? Learn
when and how to break a fever using home remedies. Which herbs are good
for fever? How can water be used to manage a fever? Find out about home
remedies for fever in this episode.