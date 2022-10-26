Plandemic 3 - The Great Awakening

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www.TheRedPillExpo.com Use Code "GAB15" for 15% Off Live or Live-Stream
Mikki Willis is the producer of the film series, Plandemic, which broke the world record for Internet views. In this short video, he explains the content of his presentation at the Red Pill Expo on November 12 -13 in Salt Lake City, at which time he will show a sneak preview of Plandemic 3.