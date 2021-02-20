© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live avec Maître Brusa et Louis Fouché : opération oxymétrie de pouls chez les enfants
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 20, 2021
18 février 2021 : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2/Live-avec-Maitre-Brusa-et-Louis-Fouch%C3%A9-_-op%C3%A9ration-oxym%C3%A9trie-de-pouls-chez-les-enfants:5
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
Discussion avec maître Brusa sur les enfants dans les écoles et les recours juridiques.
https://reaction19.fr/action-en-cours/
Impact du protocole sanitaire sur la santé des enfants
https://enfance-libertes.fr/etude-dimpact-nationale-port-du-masque-a-lecole/
https://enfance-libertes.fr/bilan/
REINFO COVID
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
Site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Abonnement newsletter : https://reinfocovid.fr/contact/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/collectifreinfocovid
Twitter : https://twitter.com/ReinfoCovidOff
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/collectif_reinfoco_vid
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
Discussion avec maître Brusa sur les enfants dans les écoles et les recours juridiques.
https://reaction19.fr/action-en-cours/
Impact du protocole sanitaire sur la santé des enfants
https://enfance-libertes.fr/etude-dimpact-nationale-port-du-masque-a-lecole/
https://enfance-libertes.fr/bilan/
REINFO COVID
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
Site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Abonnement newsletter : https://reinfocovid.fr/contact/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/collectifreinfocovid
Twitter : https://twitter.com/ReinfoCovidOff
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/collectif_reinfoco_vid
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.