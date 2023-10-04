SFA Hand To Hand Core Elements

30 years of training, teaching, competing with and applying Pekiti-Tirsia, Brazilian Jiu-Jistu, Dumpag, Boxing, Wrestling, Muay Thai, Silat and other arts in both Sport and Tactical applications led Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti to create SFA, The Survival Fighting Axiom for one purpose. To enable his students to PERFORM more effectively under the DURESS of vicious, violent assaults. This video is the beginning for this training with Core exercises for the physical and mental development of students.