SFA Hand To Hand Core Elements

30 years of training, teaching, competing with and applying Pekiti-Tirsia, Brazilian Jiu-Jistu, Dumpag, Boxing, Wrestling, Muay Thai, Silat and other arts in both Sport and Tactical applications led Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti to create SFA, The Survival Fighting Axiom for one purpose. To enable his students to PERFORM more effectively under the DURESS of vicious, violent assaults. This video is the beginning for this training with Core exercises for the physical and mental development of students.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.