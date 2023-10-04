Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Watch on BrighteonBuy this Video

SFA Hand To Hand Core Elements
channel image
Skill Forge
5 Subscribers
11 views
Published 17 hours ago

30 years of training, teaching, competing with and applying Pekiti-Tirsia, Brazilian Jiu-Jistu, Dumpag, Boxing, Wrestling, Muay Thai, Silat and other arts in both Sport and Tactical applications led Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti to create SFA, The Survival Fighting Axiom for one purpose. To enable his students to PERFORM more effectively under the DURESS of vicious, violent assaults. This video is the beginning for this training with Core exercises for the physical and mental development of students.

Keywords
self defensecombatmartial artstacticalhand to handclose quarters battledefensive tactics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket