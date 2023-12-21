Create New Account
TRUMP COLORADO BALLOT SYOP
The Velain Report
Published 18 hours ago

Has President Donald Trump been removed from the Colorado State Ballot? You may be surprised to know the truth. What was the reason for this display of lawlessness from these Colorado Judges? How many times over will today’s lawless judges continue to test the Constitution of the Unted States, and how much longer will we allow them to do so?

 

Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!

 

Trump Colorado Ballot Syop!

