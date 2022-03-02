Zelenskyy Says Ready for Talks, but Not in Belarus

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02/26/2022 The Ukrainian president says that the Ukrainian side is ready to talk with Russia in any country that has not committed acts of aggression against the territory of Ukraine to end this war. He described last night as “harsh”, and there was “no single object in the country which occupiers won’t consider a target.”