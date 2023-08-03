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Pt 2 Laws Written by God in the Minds and Hearts of Men are Infallible
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16 views • August 03, 2023

Read Along:https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/08/why-is-2000-lbs-called-ton-give-back-to.html

Deep Words that come from the Holy Spirit are holy, pure refined,

Elegant, dignity, and sophisticated.

The enemy of our soul tries everything to separate us from the Love, Truth, and Faith which comes from the knowledge of God's existence. He is our; Creator, Father, Redeemer, Deliverer Healer, husband, leader, and Helper. God speaks to us teaching us his RIGHT ways, laws, and principles Giving us power over all the power of the enemy.

Power over our enemy! Our enemy is those who desire to enslave us to their sins, be their slaves. Clean their homes, mow their lawns, carry their drink, clean their shoes, feet, grow their food, make their clothing, feed their horses, shovel their horse and animal stalls, nurse them when their evil lifestyles make them sick, old before their time, and build their houses.

They never want to pay anybody gold and silver coins. They love Money. So they counterfeit it! Unlimited wealth and power using wizardry. Alchemy. Using illusions, spells, black Magic, lies, chemistry, and deceit Turning sea shells, paper, rocks, and ordinary abundant material into money.

It is the Absolute Power and Authority Jesus had on this earth. Sets all men Free!

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