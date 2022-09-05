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MEGHAN'S QUEST TO HEAL HER MOM WITH CBD!
My Fit Life
My Fit Life
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27 views • September 05, 2022

MEGHAN'S QUEST TO HEAL HER MOM WITH CBD!

Acclaimed film producer, Meghan Hall, shares her journey filming 1000's of hours in the Cannabis industry in her quest to find the company she trusts to use on herself and her Mother.

Meghan's Mom has a rare crippling disease called Arteriovenous Malformation of the Spine... or AVM... that had confined her to a wheel chair when I first met her.

Check out the results Meghan and her Mom have received after using My Fit Life CBD nonstop for over 6 years!

Meghan is one of the most sincere and hardest working women I have ever met. And, I truly appreciate her passion to help her Mom. Check out the interview and let me know what you think. 🙂

#myfitliife #healthfreedom #cbd #cannabisoil #lifelivedbetter #awol #awayoflife ====================

My Fit Life provides products, programs, and community support to help you get healthy, stay healthy, and live the life you were meant to live.

Join the My Fit Life Newsletter: https://myfitlife.net
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Phone: (562)528-3090

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