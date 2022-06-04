McKinsey Is Exposed To Work With the U.S. Government and Russian Defense Establishment Simultaneously

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06/02/2022 NBC News: Earlier in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. sanctioned Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of a massive defense company called Rostec. An NBC News investigation found that Rostec used to be a client of the famous American consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which also does hundreds of millions of dollars worth of work for the U.S. government.